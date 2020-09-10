McClafferty is the best choice for SD38

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edie McClafferty will get my vote for another term in the Montana Senate. She has served Senate District 38 well.

Sen. McClafferty has been a tireless advocate for Jefferson County. Thanks to her support, water and sewer systems in both Clancy and Whitehall received funding to address issues they faced. When Boulder was fighting the closure of the Montana Developmental Center, she was there to help. She stayed behind the citizens of Boulder as they worked to revitalize the community.

As a career teacher and business owner, she knows the challenges faced in education and in operating a business. She also knows how to work with her fellow legislators to get things done and has partnered with legislators across the aisle to make progress on issues important to Senate District 38.

In addition she loves Montana’s outdoors, fishing, motorcycling and joining her husband on hunting trips.

Her knowledge, experience, demonstrated interest in the needs of her district and efficiency in meeting those needs make Edie McClafferty the best choice for Senate District 38.

Jan Anderson

Boulder

