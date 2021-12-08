Mayor's proclamation highlights nonprofits

On behalf of the more than 70 Helena-based nonprofits that receive funding through Montana Shares and the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, we are writing to convey our appreciation to Mayor Wilmot Collins for the Mayoral Proclamation he recently authorized.

Mayor Collins highlights the invaluable roles nonprofits play as they provide critical safety net support in health and human services, as well as conduct programs and provide amenities that make Helena such a special place to live. The Mayor’s Proclamation encourages community members to participate in these community-wide, workplace giving programs that help fund nonprofits which advance the common good for children and adults from all walks of life in the Greater Helena Area.

For information on how you can participate in either or both giving programs, please contact Montana Shares’ Bill Crane at 406-442-2218 or the United Way’s Emily McVey at 406-442-4360.

Sincerely,

Bill Crane, Montana Shares

Emily McVey, United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area

Mike Schechtman, Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits

