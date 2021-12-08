 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mayor's proclamation highlights nonprofits

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

On behalf of the more than 70 Helena-based nonprofits that receive funding through Montana Shares and the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, we are writing to convey our appreciation to Mayor Wilmot Collins for the Mayoral Proclamation he recently authorized.

Mayor Collins highlights the invaluable roles nonprofits play as they provide critical safety net support in health and human services, as well as conduct programs and provide amenities that make Helena such a special place to live. The Mayor’s Proclamation encourages community members to participate in these community-wide, workplace giving programs that help fund nonprofits which advance the common good for children and adults from all walks of life in the Greater Helena Area.

For information on how you can participate in either or both giving programs, please contact Montana Shares’ Bill Crane at 406-442-2218 or the United Way’s Emily McVey at 406-442-4360.

Sincerely,

Bill Crane, Montana Shares

People are also reading…

Emily McVey, United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area

Mike Schechtman, Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits

0 comments
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A small price to pay

A small price to pay

"Mandates"! No one likes to be told what to do, I get that. However, lots of "mandates" are generally accepted: "stop signs," "speed limits," …

Disappointed in St. Peter's

Disappointed in St. Peter's

To the Leadership at St. Peter's Hospital: It was very disappointing to read that you have hired an anti-vaxxer as the new oncologist at St. P…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News