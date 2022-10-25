 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maybe it's time for partisan judicial elections

A response to Mr. Brown's article about partisan judges —  enlightening but doesn't address the obvious. We would like to think that judges are impartial, and I suspect they are until certain decisions need to be made. Those involving social issues.

One needs to be naive to think that politics does not bleed into judicial thinking. It is impossible for a judge's personal beliefs to have zero bearing on their decisions, especially the present-day emotional issues. A judge can hide behind the talk of impartiality but only look to our U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative versus liberal. The reasons in their arguments are definitely personal. It is the same at the state level. Mr. Brown criticizes our governor and AG for picking sides. Rather, they should be complimented for their honesty in calling out that which already exists.

Simply scroll down the page on the same day. The ex-Supreme Court judge that I would call uber liberal endorses a Supreme Court candidate. Whether an official is in office or not, to me it carries the same weight.

Maybe it's time for partisan judicial elections.

Matt West,

Townsend

