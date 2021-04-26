Maybe it is time for Sen. Tester to resign

Again seeing spending coming, Senator Tester appears all in on it. Roads and bridges infrastructure, this may be a good idea, but what does childcare have to do with it! And all the add-ons like electric cars, housing, internet and the like. Much of this is private enterprise. If the people want it, they will buy it. We the people should not be forced to pay for things we do not want. Then again, free enterprise is what Washington is against. This new bill will again cause more inflation and more taxes—how will this help the lower or middle income? This runaway spending must stop. The departments within the government that made all the regulations that states now must meet, these regulations are adding to spending, causing the states to raise taxes. This merry-go-round must stop.