May your wishes come true

Democrats have taken time away from destroying our country to stage dramatic hearings about Jan. 6. Hiring a TV producer to create the greatest impact on the public. Characterizing this event involving a few hundred people as the greatest threat to our Democracy since the civil war. An event they must be familiar with since Democrats started it to protect their rights to keep slaves.

Their objective: destroy Trump and hopefully charge him with a crime, based on speech and actions before the riot and slow response to stop it. Typical of Democrats (who are never intellectually honest) they make every effort to exaggerate the violence and weaponry of the “MAGA” mob and danger presented to themselves.

After the riot: at huge expense, they fenced off the Capitol and stationed the National Guard there for five months; even though there was no further gathering of rioters, or threat of invasion. Obviously to dramatize their contention that we had barely avoided national collapse.

While the riot was serious, films shown on TV, reflect most people involved were merely trespassing, wandering the halls like tourists, not engaged in fighting with police or threatening officials (reflected in charges filed). The only person killed (vs. died), on that day: an unarmed white woman shot by police. As riots go, there was no serious looting, fires, destruction of property or rioter caused loss of life. Certainly it wasn’t: “The greatest threat to democracy since the civil war."

That said, I hope they are successful stopping him from seeking office again. I’m a Trump supporter. I didn’t favor his combative style and certainly not his speech and behavior surrounding this event. If he runs again, I will support him. But think others have a better chance.

He is the only one who could lose to a Democrat. He has millions of people who think he’s the second coming; but also, millions who think he is the great Satan. No Democrat has an ability to unite Democrats like Trump. Democrats have proven that they are the party of poverty, crime, ignorance, and failure. There are proven Republicans who would have Trump policies but not inspire hatred. Trump's ego won’t allow him to do what is best for the country and bow out. Let’s wish those sly dog Democrats success in preventing the only man they could beat from running.

Gary Fitzpatrick,

Lewistown