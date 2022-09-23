Matt Olson will serve with honesty, integrity

We are life-long Helena residents; I was born and raised in East Helena and my wife in the sixth ward. Our state and country are facing many critical challenges right now so it's more important than ever to elect leaders who will face them honestly, responsibly, and with a sense of duty to constituents. Matt Olson, candidate for SD42, is just such a person.

In the 25 years we have known him, he has proven himself to be a man of his word and a model of integrity. He also has over 28 years of successful business experience in Helena. Matt is invested in this community and can be trusted to confidently and competently address the issues facing Montanans. I encourage you to join with me in voting for Matt Olson this November.