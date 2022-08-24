 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matt Olson will listen to all people

  • 0

I support Matt Olson as the best candidate for Senate District 42. I have known Matt for 25 years, and over that time have seen him to be an unwavering honest individual with a strong work ethic and a heart for the community of Helena. As a small-business owner (DQ) in Helena for nearly 28 years, Matt is familiar with the issues that face working-class Montanans. He is financially conservative and will work to ensure that our tax money is spent wisely. He will be someone who listens to people and makes decisions in the best interest of all he serves. Matt also has a mindset that it is vital to make our community a place where young people have opportunities to grow and thrive. Please join me in supporting Matt Olson for Senate District 42!

Chris Bushnell,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We are not going back

We are not going back

Pundits say we will go back to a pre-Roe world, when abortion was prohibited and criminalized. Yet the world has changed since the Roe decision.

Call a special session

Call a special session

The State of Montana has higher than expected revenues. At the end of the fiscal year in June of this year there is about $1.5 billion surplus…

Cohort excluded from grants

Cohort excluded from grants

Did you know Carroll College had its first cohort of accelerated nursing students graduate on Aug. 12? Probably not, because there was no medi…

Tester has always fought for veterans

Tester has always fought for veterans

It is heartless to believe that our veterans do not deserve every dollar to fight the horrible debilitating diseases they now suffer because someone didn't think they needed protective gear when exposed to toxic chemicals.  

Use surplus for teachers

Use surplus for teachers

It is past the time to put our money where our mouth is regarding “the poor teachers are underpaid,” they are and this may be an opportunity for us to do something about it. 

Support Repke for PSC

Support Repke for PSC

NorthWestern Energy can hardly wait to jack up our rates for electric and gas service. And who is there to protect us from them? The Public Service Commission. Uh oh.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News