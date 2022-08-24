Matt Olson will listen to all people

I support Matt Olson as the best candidate for Senate District 42. I have known Matt for 25 years, and over that time have seen him to be an unwavering honest individual with a strong work ethic and a heart for the community of Helena. As a small-business owner (DQ) in Helena for nearly 28 years, Matt is familiar with the issues that face working-class Montanans. He is financially conservative and will work to ensure that our tax money is spent wisely. He will be someone who listens to people and makes decisions in the best interest of all he serves. Matt also has a mindset that it is vital to make our community a place where young people have opportunities to grow and thrive. Please join me in supporting Matt Olson for Senate District 42!