Matt Olson will be well respected member of Legislature

I have known Matt Olson for many years.

As the previous owner of the Dairy Queen in Helena for 28 years, he was a well respected member of the Helena business community. He no doubt will be a well respected member of the Montana Legislature.

One of the first things you notice about Matt is that he listens, really listens, when you talk to him. As a Montana state senator from the 42nd District, he will listen closely to the men, women and families he will represent.

Solving the problems facing families, businesses, cities and our state can be made complicated by the introduction of way too much unneeded information into the discussion. Matt Olson has the unique, and rare, ability to bypass the superfluous stuff and go straight to the heart of a question or problem. This ability will be of great help while working with other legislators in solving the problems facing Montana in this new age of unlimited social and government communication. Strongly consider Matt Olson this November.

Best wishes to my friend Matt Olson as he seeks to represent Senate District 42 and the great state of Montana.

Del Lonnquist,

Helena