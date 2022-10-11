Matt Olson is the perfect candidate

Well, the political season is upon us and it is time to find that perfect candidate and that person is Matt Olson. Our family has known him and his family for many years. Matt, his wife Chico and children worked and ran Dairy Queen on Prospect for 28 years. Going to their business with our children was always a treat but it was the kind and servant service that brought us and thousands of others to their store on a daily basis. Matt has always been a hard and attentive worker. He will bring these same attributes to the Montana Senate if elected. As a businessman, he is well-known and respected in this community. Matt is well-versed on business and local issues. He has been knocking on doors all year and heard your concerns, did research and is prepared to serve the voters. Please cast your vote for Matt Olson for Senate District 42 on Nov. 8.