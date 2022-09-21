Matt Olson is the clear choice for SD 42

Matt Olson is the candidate running for Senate District 42 that has a proven record of a successful small business owner for 28 years here in Helena. Matt knows firsthand the issues that small business owners face to be productive. With so many small businesses in Montana, he will be a strong and supportive voice for them as he serves in the Senate.

Matt has recently sold his business and is now ready to bring his business management and budget experience to pass sensible laws that uphold his values of fiscal responsibility, limited government and law and order. He has a passion to create an environment for Helena’s youth so they too can be successful as they grow and soon begin their careers and start their families in the Helena and East Helena areas.

You may encounter Matt and his wife, Chiko, as they campaign door to door. You will be greeted by two very honest and friendly people that deeply care about their community. I support Matt as the clear choice for Senate District 42.

Jill Sark,

Helena