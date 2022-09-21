 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matt Olson is the clear choice for SD 42

  • 0

Matt Olson is the candidate running for Senate District 42 that has a proven record of a successful small business owner for 28 years here in Helena. Matt knows firsthand the issues that small business owners face to be productive. With so many small businesses in Montana, he will be a strong and supportive voice for them as he serves in the Senate.

Matt has recently sold his business and is now ready to bring his business management and budget experience to pass sensible laws that uphold his values of fiscal responsibility, limited government and law and order. He has a passion to create an environment for Helena’s youth so they too can be successful as they grow and soon begin their careers and start their families in the Helena and East Helena areas.

You may encounter Matt and his wife, Chiko, as they campaign door to door. You will be greeted by two very honest and friendly people that deeply care about their community. I support Matt as the clear choice for Senate District 42.

People are also reading…

Jill Sark,

Helena  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recent newspaper changes

Recent newspaper changes

We have subscribed to the Independent Record for more than 40 years, but we are thinking of cancelling our subscription after the latest chang…

Get vaccinated

Get vaccinated

I ran the Montana Communicable Disease Epidemiology program and retired three months before it started. Finally good timing in my life. In Mar…

Restructuring features is bad news

Restructuring features is bad news

Whenever I receive a message that begins "We're making some changes in order to serve you better" I know to brace myself for bad news and your…

An analogy

An analogy

The stalling tactics that Donald Trump has used his entire life continue in the Mar-A-Lago documents case. 

In gratitude

In gratitude

I want to extend our deep appreciation to the many organizations and individuals who made the first year of the Butte | Anaconda Summer Jobs Program successful. 

Not pleased with changes

Not pleased with changes

I am not pleased with some of the changes that were made to the comics and puzzles. I am most displeased with the LA Times crossword puzzle. M…

The numbers don't lie

The numbers don't lie

New programs such as The Elk Hunting Access (EHA) Agreement Program, called “454 agreements,” were passed by the 2001 Legislature to increase access to private lands for Montana resident hunters.

Reconsider bringing puzzles back

Reconsider bringing puzzles back

I agree with your recent letter about making the changes to the paper. It sure would have been nice had you asked your readership what they wo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News