Matt Olson is a role model

I believe Matt Olson is the top candidate for Senate District 42. I was one of Matt’s employees for two years when I was in high school, where he became one of my biggest role models. I would always seek him out for advice which has led me to being highly successful in both my college life and my work life. Running a small business is hard, but you would never be able to tell if you saw Matt. He was kind to his employees, successful in his practices, and conscientious of the needs of his community. In all the time I worked under him, through all the rushes and stressful times, Matt always managed to keep a level head. He was constantly seeking the opinions and thoughts of his employees, which meant a lot since we were typically all high school students. Under Matt, I believe that District 42 will be an excellent place for youth to grow and become successful in all their endeavors. Please help support Matt Olson for District 42!