Matt Olson has character and integrity

I have known Matt for many years and I know him to be a hardworking, compassionate person. He truly cares about the community of Helena and will do a great job representing Senate District 42. Matt and his wife Chiko have spent the last 28 years serving our community as the owners of the local Dairy Queen. I had the privilege of having Matt as my boss and witnessed firsthand how he treated his customers and employees with fairness, worked hard every day to make sure Dairy Queen was the best it could be for the community and never gave up when challenges arose. I am excited to see him run for the state Legislature and I know that you can count on him to vote for the best interests of his constituents.