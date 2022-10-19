Matt Olson and Kaitlyn Ruch will represent community well

Two candidates, two unique perspectives and two terrific Montanans seeking your vote to represent East Helena and the surrounding area.

Matt Olson (running for Senate District 42) is a seasoned business owner, and dedicated father and husband, creating valuable jobs and generating income for the Helena area for nearly 30 years. Kaitlyn Ruch (running for House District 84) is an extraordinary young woman with clear and fresh ideas, ready to take on the challenge of state Legislature. Both candidates with professional, outside views to support and develop policy for the benefit of hardworking Montanans.

Through many conversations with both candidates, I am proud to endorse them to advocate for limited government; work to ensure equal opportunity for all constituents, and wisely steward taxpayer dollars of, and for, Montanans. Impressively, they have each shown a particular initiative to learn about and understand the East Helena community.

Their willingness to listen, commitment to find balanced solutions, and proven records of success will make them outstanding legislators for, and with, our community.

Wes Feist,

East Helena City Council member