 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matt Olson and Kaitlyn Ruch will represent community well

  • 0

Two candidates, two unique perspectives and two terrific Montanans seeking your vote to represent East Helena and the surrounding area.

Matt Olson (running for Senate District 42) is a seasoned business owner, and dedicated father and husband, creating valuable jobs and generating income for the Helena area for nearly 30 years. Kaitlyn Ruch (running for House District 84) is an extraordinary young woman with clear and fresh ideas, ready to take on the challenge of state Legislature. Both candidates with professional, outside views to support and develop policy for the benefit of hardworking Montanans.

Through many conversations with both candidates, I am proud to endorse them to advocate for limited government; work to ensure equal opportunity for all constituents, and wisely steward taxpayer dollars of, and for, Montanans. Impressively, they have each shown a particular initiative to learn about and understand the East Helena community.

People are also reading…

Their willingness to listen, commitment to find balanced solutions, and proven records of success will make them outstanding legislators for, and with, our community.

Wes Feist,

East Helena City Council member

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Brown is a good person

James Brown is a good person

I received in my mailbox the latest postcard from the Montana Federation of Public Employees personally attacking my longtime friend James Brown.

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

Proud to be represented by Jon Tester

I own Signs Now in Helena and proudly printed this sign that had Sen. Tester’s face and a website “TesterGettingItDone.org.” For me, this isn’t political; it’s just reality.

God loves all people

God loves all people

Good article about the Unitarian Church and the gay community (IR Oct. 11). They seem to get that God loves all of his people though he may no…

Vote no on LR-131

Vote no on LR-131

Reason dictates that we all take action to ensure that Montana families are not stripped of dignity and comfort by voting NO on LR-131.

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 would ensure medical care to infants born alive after failed abortion, cesarean section or induced labor.

Words matter

Words matter

Here’s a hard truth: We let people live in tents because it’s easier than coming up with solutions.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News