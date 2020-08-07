Masks protect the vulnerable

Thank you Gov. Bullock and businesses that are requiring masks. It is not an easy decision and, of course, wearing them is not particularly comfortable. But it is the right thing to do. Freedom does not come without some sacrifices being made, and this small sacrifice is something everyone can do. Wearing the mask helps protect others who might be more vulnerable. Many people have been isolated for months because of the pandemic. Many are out of work and those who are able to work and face the public each day, should have the courtesy and respect shown to them to help keep them safe from this despicable virus. Those who oppose wearing the mask, are acting like selfish, spoiled children. So grow up, and act like responsible adults.