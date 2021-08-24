 Skip to main content
Masks more justified than smoking ban
It was not that many years ago that we had a public debate about whether it was too great an intrusion on personal freedom to require people to refrain from smoking in indoor public places.

We decided that it wasn’t.

Today there is a debate about whether it is too great an intrusion on personal freedom to require people to wear a mask in indoor public places. The only difference that I see is that this debate is much more urgent since the coronavirus can kill you a lot faster than tobacco smoke.

So requiring masks in public indoor places is even more justified that prohibiting smoking.

Dave Thweatt

Helena

