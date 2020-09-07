 Skip to main content
Masks are not too much to ask
Masks are not too much to ask

As a manager of a local restaurant, I agree with and enforce the governor's face mask requirement for all of our guests. I have been met with some resistance and a certain degree of scorn for refusing to seat guests who refuse to wear masks. This is not a political statement, but a public health mandate; if we could all carefully contain our personal germs for six weeks we could defeat the viral spread of this disease. I don't care if you wear a mask, a shield, a snorkel or a gas mask if you make an effort to keep your breath and saliva to yourself. A few short weeks of self-control is not a lot to ask for a chance to return to our lives as friendly welcoming Montanans and safely return to a robust economy.

Ray Spooner

Helena

