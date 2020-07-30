Mask wearing shouldn't be political
I was shocked and saddened to see that there was a mask protest on Saturday. Why must a health issue become a political hot topic? Protecting yourself and your loved one from a deadly virus should be a no-brainer, and a priority for everyone. It's just common sense. Sadly, it seems that is in short supply for these extremists. If you choose to not wear a mask, stay home and don't risk the lives of others. "Obey God, resist the tyranny " is nonsensical and just plain stupid.

Nancy Mayer

Helena

