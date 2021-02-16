 Skip to main content
Mask wearing is an expression of humanity
As the days become longer and the nights shorter, I am concerned that the darkest moments of this pandemic are yet to come. Most people are insulated from the personal reality of COVID-19 related death; Intensive Care Registered Nurses experience it all too often. A short while ago, as my colleague perused the local obituaries, we recognized nearly half as being patients who had passed from COVID-19. More recently, the family of a young man (who was a son, and a father) thanked me as a proxy for the entire health care team who worked to save him, but we were unsuccessful. There is much about COVID-19 we do not know, but we do know that wearing masks does more to protect others than ourselves. Mask-wearing has become confused with a political agenda and constitutional rights; instead, it should be an expression of basic humanity to not expose others to the risk of illness or death. Let’s choose to help protect our entire community regardless of the directive from Gov. Gianforte.

Aaron Gams

Helena

