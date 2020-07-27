Mask order is an intrusion

I am somewhat amused by our governor's recent intrusion into our lives by requiring masks to be worn in public. I would like to suggest an alternative virus protective device. It's called the Bullock Beanie and appears to offer its wearer about the same virus protection as a traditional "Jessie James" cloth mask that is so in vogue today. As envisioned, the Bullock Beanie would sport a large red star on its front, a longtime emblem of central government control and oppression. In addition, it would also feature a stylish propeller on top that would be ever responsive to political hot air and feature a decidedly leftist spin. If you are tired of all this nonsense you have my company. For my own part, I will be maintaining social distancing, washing my hands incessantly, avoiding large crowds and voting solidly Republican in November.
Bert Bouma
Helena
