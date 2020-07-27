Mask order is an intrusion
2 comments

Mask order is an intrusion

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I am somewhat amused by our governor's recent intrusion into our lives by requiring masks to be worn in public. I would like to suggest an alternative virus protective device. It's called the Bullock Beanie and appears to offer its wearer about the same virus protection as a traditional "Jessie James" cloth mask that is so in vogue today. As envisioned, the Bullock Beanie would sport a large red star on its front, a longtime emblem of central government control and oppression. In addition, it would also feature a stylish propeller on top that would be ever responsive to political hot air and feature a decidedly leftist spin. If you are tired of all this nonsense you have my company. For my own part, I will be maintaining social distancing, washing my hands incessantly, avoiding large crowds and voting solidly Republican in November.

Bert Bouma

Helena

2 comments
3
4
1
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bullock is the leader we need
Letters

Bullock is the leader we need

While interning during the 2015 legislative session, I had the opportunity to watch Montana leadership in action as the state Legislature pass…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News