Mask order helps small businesses
Mask order helps small businesses

These past few months have been hard on all of us. But to keep us all safe and allow businesses like mine to keep their doors open - we needed a mask mandate.

Masks allow us to get back to business, while keeping customers, employees and owners safe at the same time. This virus is going to be with us for a while - wearing a mask is a simple step we can take that will allow us all to experience some normal again.

Gov. Bullock made the right choice when he implemented a mask requirement for certain counties back on July 15. Montana's small businesses need to stay safe in order to stay open. By taking that step, Gov. Bullock is ensuring we can keep our doors open while we’re still dealing with this pandemic.

I’m grateful for Gov. Bullock’s leadership. Requiring us to help Montana’s small businesses by masking up is yet another example of Gov. Bullock setting politics to the side and doing what’s right for our state.

Melisa Synness

Helena

