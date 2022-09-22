 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Janacaro Hensleigh will work hard for you

To the people of Jefferson County: I want to thank you for your support in the primary election, I really appreciate you. As we get closer to the general election in November you will not see any banners, flyers or posters of me. I do not believe in asking for or accepting other people's money for publicity. You can better use that money on gas, groceries and child care. I am not able to go around knocking on doors, all that disco dancing in the 70s ruined my knees. I am more than happy to attend any meetings, functions or gatherings that you would like to invite me to.

It's probably accurate to say that I'm a terrible politician, but I'm very good at governing. As mayor most of my time is spent at town hall and evenings spent attending board meetings. As Jefferson County director of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, I devote my time working on restoring passenger rail travel to southwest Montana. When we are successful the benefits to all Montanans will be tremendous. If elected I will work as hard for you as I do at my current positions. Thank you.

Mary Janacaro Hensleigh,

Whitehall

