Mary Janacaro Hensleigh will work hard for you

To the people of Jefferson County: I want to thank you for your support in the primary election, I really appreciate you. As we get closer to the general election in November you will not see any banners, flyers or posters of me. I do not believe in asking for or accepting other people's money for publicity. You can better use that money on gas, groceries and child care. I am not able to go around knocking on doors, all that disco dancing in the 70s ruined my knees. I am more than happy to attend any meetings, functions or gatherings that you would like to invite me to.