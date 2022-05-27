Mary Janacaro Hensleigh made Whitehall a better place to live

I’m voicing support for Mary Janacaro Hensleigh for Jefferson County Commissioner, District 1. As Whitehall’s Town Attorney since 2015, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mayor Hensleigh since she took office in 2018. Under her leadership, bitterness and fighting has dropped considerably. As a result, my time pursuing and defending legal matters for the Town has been cut dramatically. Savings to the Town has been significant, not only in legal fees, but staff are able to focus on making Whitehall a better place to live.

That is exactly what Mary’s plan has always been: making Whitehall a better place to live. She navigated a complicated water improvement project, frequently gives her time to volunteer work and seeks resolution first regardless of party labels.

Mary has served Whitehall since 2010, continuously proving her leadership skills at Council meetings, continued knowledge of procedures and Ordinances and asking for help when legal issues arise. Being Mayor has primed Mary for the County Commission. As Commissioner, Mary will successfully represent her constituents within County government.

There is no doubt Whitehall will miss Mary’s leadership. She is leaving Whitehall a better place than she found it.

Edward J. Guza, Town Attorney Whitehall and Virginia City

