Mary Janacaro Hensleigh has working knowledge needed as a County Commissioner

An open letter to all of my friends throughout Jefferson County.

After a six-year term as a county commissioner for you folks and nearly five years as your undersheriff, I write to wholeheartedly endorse Mary Janacaro Hensleigh for County commissioner for the Whitehall district.

I grew up in Whitehall in Pleasant Valley on a small farm. Mary and much of her family grew up “just over the hill.” I have known Mary and her family for well over 50 years. I went to school with many of them.

I served my commissioner term with Mary’s mother Joyce, who was one of my teachers when the family first moved to Whitehall in the ‘60s. We have all been lifelong friends throughout the years.

I am fully aware of Mary’s ethics, education, life skills, moral character and all of the “good, common sense” things that are needed for the commissioner job. Her mayoral experience gives her the working knowledge needed on day one in the commission office. Believe me folks, very few people possess the knowledge or the ability to do that job.

As undersheriff I learned how much the area had changed in the 15 years I had been gone, and the increased need for quality law enforcement, ambulance services, etc. Those needs continue today and will continue long into the future. Mary has successfully accomplished progressive programs and improvements in all those and other areas, all for the betterment of Whitehall services and the citizens. She will do the same for the residents of all of Jefferson County.

Please vote wisely and elect Mary Janacaro Hensleigh.

Dave Anderson,

Helena

