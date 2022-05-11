Mary Caferro works tirelessly for those in need

Mary Caferro “walks the talk”. That expression may get old but Mary’s steady and calm presence in our Legislature remains dynamic. Mary co-parents four foster children, provides direct services to support adults with disabilities in their community homes and works tirelessly to help those most in need in our community, as well as being a parent and grandparent. Based on my 45+ years working with children and adults with disabilities, I value Mary’s expertise, record and integrity. I am proud to support Mary Caferro for House District 82. Please consider casting your vote for Mary Caferro. Thank you.