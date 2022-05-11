 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Caferro works tirelessly for those in need

  • 0

Mary Caferro “walks the talk”. That expression may get old but Mary’s steady and calm presence in our Legislature remains dynamic. Mary co-parents four foster children, provides direct services to support adults with disabilities in their community homes and works tirelessly to help those most in need in our community, as well as being a parent and grandparent. Based on my 45+ years working with children and adults with disabilities, I value Mary’s expertise, record and integrity. I am proud to support Mary Caferro for House District 82. Please consider casting your vote for Mary Caferro. Thank you.

Peggy Hollow-Phelps,

Helena 

Letter to the editor icon
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines should support clean energy

Daines should support clean energy

Senator Daines recently sent out an e-mail titled: Energy Security = National Security in which he states that the U.S. needs to "aggressively…

Grateful for rescuers

Grateful for rescuers

Six years ago on Cinco de Mayo the Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue Quick Response Team saved me and my friend Jim Hill from the cold …

Thank you for endorsements

Thank you for endorsements

Thank you to the Helena Education Association, the Montanans Organized for Education PAC for endorsing me for the Helena School Board. Your co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News