Mary Ann Dunwell will focus on issues critical to families

I am very proud to write in support of Mary Ann Dunwell, candidate for Senate District 42 here in Helena. I’ve known Mary Ann for many years and am in awe of her energy, passion and determination. She is the embodiment of the word advocate.

The upcoming legislative session is of critical importance. The potential for a “super majority” of naysayers, eager to take Montana backward instead of forward is real. Our remarkable 50 year old Constitution might be at risk, progress in the area of public health, public lands and economic stability for struggling Montanans might be at risk.

As you look to election day in November, and consider the kind of future you want for your kids and grandkids, please support Mary Ann Dunwell. Mary Ann’s tireless advocacy will be focused on issues of critical importance to Montana families…those of today and those of future generations. Vote Dunwell!

Sheena Wilson,

Helena