Mary Ann Dunwell will fight for our rights and freedoms

In the state Senate, we need someone who will advocate for the interests of Helena voters. We need someone who will fight for our rights and freedoms. I believe that Mary Ann Dunwell is the perfect person for that job. As a former state employee, a legislator, and a mother, Mary Ann has shown us that she's willing to work hard to serve our community. She knows the importance of looking out for working-class families in Helena, and we can count on her to do what needs to be done to make life better for our friends and neighbors.