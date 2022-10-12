 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Ann Dunwell will fight for our rights and freedoms

In the state Senate, we need someone who will advocate for the interests of Helena voters. We need someone who will fight for our rights and freedoms. I believe that Mary Ann Dunwell is the perfect person for that job. As a former state employee, a legislator, and a mother, Mary Ann has shown us that she's willing to work hard to serve our community. She knows the importance of looking out for working-class families in Helena, and we can count on her to do what needs to be done to make life better for our friends and neighbors.

In the Legislature, Mary Ann has fought for affordable housing and fair tax policies that will allow Helena families to thrive. She's worked towards building up our local workforce to bring more good paying jobs to the people of Helena. She also fought against special interest groups that want to limit our access to public lands.

We deserve representation that serves the interests of Montanans instead of playing political games, and Mary Ann has shown that’s exactly where her priorities lie. We need to vote for Mary Ann Dunwell if we want to keep that type of representation.

Michelle Wheat,

Helena

