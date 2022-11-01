Mary Ann Dunwell will be a trustworthy leader

In looking to the myriad number of issues and values in modern democracies, the theory underlying the representative governments of such democracies is self-evident. It is presumed that leaders of good will shall engage in reasonable compromise in support of the public interest in attempting to peacefully accommodate the sheer breadth of such values and views. If such leaders should miscalculate in assessing the public mood, it is further understood that they will be turned out by a majority of the electorate in fair, free, and open elections.

Today such presumptions are being sorely tested. Our state and country find themselves in a quasi-civil war, where many of our politicians contemptuously dismiss any compromise as weak and irresolute. The polarization and acrimony cause many of us to wonder if our entire political and social fabric is literally coming apart at the seams. We question if many of our politicians recognize the danger inherent in such division and acrimony, and what the ultimate, long-term consequences may be of such dysfunction. Now, more than ever, we need to elect credible, conscientious, and trustworthy leaders who are not afraid to reach across the aisle to work with anyone whose sole objective is to pass legislation that will benefit Montana and its people.

I cannot think of anyone who can fill that role better than Mary Ann Dunwell, running in Senate District 42. I first met Mary Ann years ago when she worked in Montana state government, and am very familiar with her impressive work ethic. She also has a wonderful positive and enthusiastic spirit, and is thus perfectly suited to work with the moderates of both parties to pass legislation that will benefit Montana families, workers, and communities. Please vote for Mary Ann Dunwell in this critical election. We need the peacemakers to make this democracy work.

Howard Heffelfinger,

Helena