Mary Ann Dunwell is the real deal

Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell is fiercely devoted to her constituents and has earned our support in her bid to serve the people of Senate District 42. For eight years, Mary Ann has represented the people of Helena and East Helena with integrity, grace and perseverance. As a former legislator, I’ve observed what motivates people to run for office. Some people like the title of “senator” or think being in the Legislature makes them “important.” Mary Ann is not one of those people. She is motivated by a higher calling: the commitment to improving the lives of the people she serves. An experienced legislator, she uses her skill to not only advance legislation, but to work year-round on issues of importance to our community. Providing a laundry list of issues doesn’t due justice to the depth of her knowledge and expertise. It is most accurate to say that she is laser focused on policies that lift up working people, allow families to thrive and promote the well-being of our community. Please join me is supporting Mary Ann Dunwell so she can continue her good work in behalf of all of us.

Eve Franklin,

Helena

