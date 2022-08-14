Mary Ann Dunwell is sensible, knowledgeable, caring

Recently Mary Ann Dunwell, who is my State Representative, came to my door. She said she is campaigning for Senate District 42, and would like to talk about my concerns with the State Government.

I had never experienced a candidate at my door asking for my opinion on anything. We ended up talking for ten minutes. What a delightful person Mary Ann is. She was knowledgeable, had some interesting ideas, and she sincerely listened. The temperature was close to 95, but there she was. With the current fear driven climate in our State and Federal Government we need sensible, knowledgeable and caring representatives like Mary Ann.