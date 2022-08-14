 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Ann Dunwell is sensible, knowledgeable, caring

  • 0

Recently Mary Ann Dunwell, who is my State Representative, came to my door. She said she is campaigning for Senate District 42, and would like to talk about my concerns with the State Government.

I had never experienced a candidate at my door asking for my opinion on anything. We ended up talking for ten minutes. What a delightful person Mary Ann is. She was knowledgeable, had some interesting ideas, and she sincerely listened. The temperature was close to 95, but there she was. With the current fear driven climate in our State and Federal Government we need sensible, knowledgeable and caring representatives like Mary Ann.

I will definitely vote for her!

Rita A. Williams,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reject candidates with an R behind their name

Reject candidates with an R behind their name

Greg Gianforte is undermining the citizens of Montana. His Montana Supreme Court request to overturn the longstanding Armstrong decision protecting access to pre-viability abortion as a way to silence Montanan voters.

Daines did vote for veterans

Daines did vote for veterans

After reading the column by your longest running environmental activist saying Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale won’t do anything for veterans, I have to tell the rest of the story.

All Montanans need care

All Montanans need care

The raising rate of inflation is of concern to all Americans. Mr. Tester, thank you for supporting our veterans, please shower all Montanans with that same care!

Look in the mirror

Look in the mirror

I would like everyone who questioned anyone kneeling to the national anthem protesting racism and discrimination to look Bill Russell in the eye. 

Daines needs to put MT first

Daines needs to put MT first

Daines is such a team player. Anything that comes along, he is on board. The Tea Party, I'm on board. MAGA, I'm on board. Hug Putin, I'm on bo…

Where is legislation on CO2?

Where is legislation on CO2?

I, Frank Diebold, am an 87 year old Emeritus Retiree from the Chemistry & Geochemistry Dept. at Montana Tech in Butte. I do not want the c…

Appreciation for Tester

Appreciation for Tester

Sen. Tester has our veterans’ interests his priority again. Thank you for your PACT Act, which our veterans need and deserve.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News