Mary Ann Dunwell is an honorable candidate

There are so many important issues this election: climate change, reproductive rights, voting laws, support for public education and living wages being only a few. It becomes difficult to know the right candidates to support, especially with the exuberant flow of misinformation.

I can state clearly that Mary Ann Dunwell is an honorable candidate. Her work in HD 84 is impressive: She is consistently available, responsive, thorough, and works tirelessly. I’ve had the privilege of interacting with her on many occasions and she repeatedly delivers more than expected.

What I most appreciate about Mary Ann Dunwell is her dogged determination to stand up for those without a voice. She works promoting equality and fairness, championing personal freedoms and good-paying jobs, while also representing seniors and small children. Mary Ann recognizes the tremendous challenges people are facing and determinedly works on solutions to offer relief.

Mary Ann Dunwell walks her talk. She works hard to stand up for the average person and also for the environment. She is not afraid to address the serious topics, like climate change, and safeguards public lands.

I fully support Mary Ann Dunwell because she will protect the Montana Constitution. I urge you to do the same.

Heidi Harting-Rex.

Helena

