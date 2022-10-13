Mary Ann Dunwell is a public service treasure

If you live in south Helena/East Helena House District 84, you have been well-represented the last several years by Mary Ann Dunwell. Indeed, all of Montana has benefited from her tireless advocacy for working people and families. She is both warmly compassionate and deeply passionate about improving people’s lives.

Mary Ann first knocked on my door about seven years ago. I immediately knew she had a special energy about her. Since then I have watched her perform her legislative duties with diligence, dedication and intelligence. She is clearly a “people person.” She loves people and it shows. She listens and learns. Caring, compassion and a deep sense of justice inform and, indeed, define Mary Ann Dunwell.

Mary Ann now asks to move on to the Senate, where she will continue to be a champion for quality public education, health and safety, public lands, working families, veterans and retirees.

Let’s not lose this public service treasure in our midst. Please join me in actively supporting and voting for Mary Ann Dunwell for Senate District 42.

Bob Pyfer,

Helena