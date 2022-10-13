 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Ann Dunwell is a public service treasure

  • 0

If you live in south Helena/East Helena House District 84, you have been well-represented the last several years by Mary Ann Dunwell. Indeed, all of Montana has benefited from her tireless advocacy for working people and families. She is both warmly compassionate and deeply passionate about improving people’s lives.

Mary Ann first knocked on my door about seven years ago. I immediately knew she had a special energy about her. Since then I have watched her perform her legislative duties with diligence, dedication and intelligence. She is clearly a “people person.” She loves people and it shows. She listens and learns. Caring, compassion and a deep sense of justice inform and, indeed, define Mary Ann Dunwell.

Mary Ann now asks to move on to the Senate, where she will continue to be a champion for quality public education, health and safety, public lands, working families, veterans and retirees.

People are also reading…

Let’s not lose this public service treasure in our midst. Please join me in actively supporting and voting for Mary Ann Dunwell for Senate District 42.

Bob Pyfer,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 could save a life

LR-131 would ensure medical care to infants born alive after failed abortion, cesarean section or induced labor.

Public's input needed at hearings

Public's input needed at hearings

Thank you HD80 voters and neighbors around the state. Your engagement with elected officials is heartening, especially when referencing our U.…

Support Candace Payne

Support Candace Payne

Please join us in supporting Candace Payne for the office of Lewis and Clark County Commissioner. With no major agenda, only wanting to serve,…

Vote no on LR-131

Vote no on LR-131

Please reconsider any vote of confidence you may have in the LR-131 Born Alive Protection Act.

It's about time

It's about time

It’s about time the voters of Montana had the opportunity to elect Gary Buchanan.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News