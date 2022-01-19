 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
March For Life shows hypocrisy

March For Life ... What?

I just saw a news feed on the event. So the religious leaning right wing wants to “save unborn babies,” yet they have no compassion for the immune compromised dying from COVID-19. What hypocrites. They want to interfere with a woman’s right to choose, her possible medical condition and her confidentiality with her doctor, yet they are all for ”personal responsibility." 

Distorted thinking drives this kind of logic. “ Freedom for me only” is what they are saying. This kind of behavior and thinking is dangerous to the public at large. Dangerous for public health.

Carroll Jenkins, LCSW

Elliston

