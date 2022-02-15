 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Manzella and a free and fair press

  • 0

State Sen. Theresa Manzella recently took up 400 words of space in the Independent Record to write an opinion column about … something? It appeared to be an extended retelling of some recent public event and how Manzella and other politicians are being persecuted when the words they clearly say are accurately reported? She seems to believe that reporting the words politicians use instead of the words they meant is evidence of journalistic bias. Honestly, it is hard to tell what her point was. This is all as confusing as Sen. Manzella’s allegation of widespread fraud in the election that put her in office, or her insistence that horse medicine can cure a pandemic that isn’t really a pandemic in the first place.

Even though I have no idea what Sen. Manzella was going on about, I applaud the Independent Record for your commitment to a free and fair press and your willingness to let Sen. Manzella air her turbid grievances and perplexing conspiracies. It is helpful for Montanans to be informed about the fixations that keep our politicians so distracted from the actual work of public service.

People are also reading…

Dave Chadwick

Helena

letter to the editor icon
0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Angered by wolf slaughter

Angered by wolf slaughter

I am angered by the wolf slaughter in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho since the states enacted anti-wolf laws. More than 500 wolves have been murde…

Wildlife sold to highest bidder

Wildlife sold to highest bidder

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ (FWP) commission emergency wolf hearing on Jan. 28 should have every Montana sportsmen, sportswomen an…

A heartfelt thank you

A heartfelt thank you

Hello Helena. I have a friend who has served on the board of a local nonprofit for many years. She often speaks about what a generous communit…

Pet cemetery robbed again

Pet cemetery robbed again

Our income is aluminum cans for the maintenance of the pet cemetery. It takes a lot of cans to make a buck. Thank God for the Helena people do…

We need nuclear now

We need nuclear now

Mike Garrity is correct in his op-ed that large nuclear projects are expensive and often over budget. But that is true of almost all large ind…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News