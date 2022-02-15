Manzella and a free and fair press

State Sen. Theresa Manzella recently took up 400 words of space in the Independent Record to write an opinion column about … something? It appeared to be an extended retelling of some recent public event and how Manzella and other politicians are being persecuted when the words they clearly say are accurately reported? She seems to believe that reporting the words politicians use instead of the words they meant is evidence of journalistic bias. Honestly, it is hard to tell what her point was. This is all as confusing as Sen. Manzella’s allegation of widespread fraud in the election that put her in office, or her insistence that horse medicine can cure a pandemic that isn’t really a pandemic in the first place.
Even though I have no idea what Sen. Manzella was going on about, I applaud the Independent Record for your commitment to a free and fair press and your willingness to let Sen. Manzella air her turbid grievances and perplexing conspiracies. It is helpful for Montanans to be informed about the fixations that keep our politicians so distracted from the actual work of public service.
People are also reading…
Dave Chadwick
Helena