Manzella and a free and fair press

State Sen. Theresa Manzella recently took up 400 words of space in the Independent Record to write an opinion column about … something? It appeared to be an extended retelling of some recent public event and how Manzella and other politicians are being persecuted when the words they clearly say are accurately reported? She seems to believe that reporting the words politicians use instead of the words they meant is evidence of journalistic bias. Honestly, it is hard to tell what her point was. This is all as confusing as Sen. Manzella’s allegation of widespread fraud in the election that put her in office, or her insistence that horse medicine can cure a pandemic that isn’t really a pandemic in the first place.