Many virus cases and deaths are unnecessary
Many virus cases and deaths are unnecessary

President Trump and his enablers, Daines and Senate Republicans are responsible for the more than 5,367,000 unnecessary Coronavirus cases and 169,360 resultant deaths in our Country. How do I know this? Let me explain.

The story begins when Trump disbanded the White House Emergency Preparedness Team in 2018. This team was established by the Obama Administration to deal with problems like the Coronavirus that scientists knew we would someday face. That day arrived on January 20 when the U.S. and South Korea both experienced their first confirmed cases of Coronavirus. Because the U.S. had no national response team to deal with the problem, we now have a whopping 25% of the world's Coronavirus cases despite having just 4% of the world's population.

On August 16th, the U.S. had experienced 5,460,000 Coronavirus cases with 171,190 resultant deaths. That same day, South Korea, a country with 1/6th our population and a competent national response team, experienced just 5,515 cases and 305 deaths. Multiply their results by six to account for population differences and we can arrive at a hypothetical 93,090 cases and 1,830 deaths. Subtract these figures from ours to arrive at the number of totally unnecessary Coronavirus cases and deaths referred to in the opening sentence of this letter.

Everyone knows that Daines, Gianforte and Senate Republicans have enabled Trump and continued to march in lockstep with him throughout his presidency. They are every bit as responsible for our Country's inept and unforgivable response to the Coronavirus as Trump is. So, let's rid ourselves of their influence in Montana by voting for Bullock, Williams and Biden in the upcoming election.

Bob Balhiser

Helena

