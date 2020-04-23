Many solid reasons to reelect Farris-Olsen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a resident of House District 79, I’m voting to reelect Rep. Rob Farris-Olsen in 2020. Rob has shown his commitment to HD 79 and our values, and he backs up his words with action. He is willing to tackle the details of policy and advance practical solutions that have on-the-ground results. Rob doesn't just talk about important issues: he lives them, and he delivers.

Conservation is especially important to me personally, and Rob has shown that he is a leader on protecting our clean air, clean water and opportunities to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors. Rob also worked throughout the 2019 Legislative Session to find common ground with labor and protect the rights of workers alongside our environment.

I don’t know Rob’s opponent in the Democratic primary, but I don’t see why we would consider replacing someone so effective at representing us. Rob grew up in Helena, is raising his family here, is passionate about serving our community, and has demonstrated results. We have plenty of solid reasons to reelect Rob and not one single reason to vote against him. I hope everyone in HD 79 stand united in supporting Rob Farris-Olsen’s reelection this year.

Dave Chadwick

Helena

