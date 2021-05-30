Many shared Juneau's concerns

Related to this story
I am a freshman at Capital High School, and I am in extreme opposition of Superintendent Arntzen’s request to ban teaching critical race theor…
Social justice groups are strong-arming our community in the SRO Working Group.
Accurately forecasting supply and demand is how businesses and other organizations thrive. It has been difficult to accurately forecast the so…
It is a pretty sad state of affairs when a state has to budget for lawsuits in its ”fiscally conservative budget,” to quote our law breaking g…
I was dismayed to read that the lead levels in two schools exceeded acceptable levels.
Montana is becoming a scary and unwelcoming place. The Turning Point event was full of white nationalist people bent on violence and removing …
The idea that we don’t know who we are or where we are going unless we know where we have been is a central tenant of both history and educati…
We have become insensitive to the mass slaughter of citizens through this epidemic of gun violence. The question is: "When will your country c…
In 2014 I got to know about Ryan Zinke through a mutual acquaintance: Kevin Moore. The same Kevin Moore convicted of defrauding dozens of peop…
Why is it that so many so called "patriots" tend to display the American flag in such a tattered and soiled condition? This is not patriotic, …