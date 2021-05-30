 Skip to main content
Many shared Juneau's concerns
Many shared Juneau's concerns

Thank you Denise Juneau for your views on Superintendent of Public Instruction Arntzen's comments about teaching or not teaching "history." Many of us shared your concerns but could not express them as well as you did.

Bill Dunbar

Helena

