Many reasons to vote for Melinda Reed

There are many reasons to cast your vote for Melinda Reed in the upcoming election for City Commission, and today I would like to share a few of mine.

• I believe that it is important to have a local government that is representative and reflective of our community. Melinda Reed is the only working parent with a school-aged child – and the only female candidate – running. It is important to have this voice on the commission for our Helena families.

• In this time of divisive national politics, it is important to have a person who listens and brings people together around key issues here at home. With Melinda’s background as a former interim city manager and executive director of two nonprofits, she is the candidate that we can count on to hear all sides of an issue and lead the community to the best path forward.

• Melinda’s main priorities are high-quality city services, sustainable solutions for housing affordability, a clear vision for our public lands and support for local business innovation.

I hope you will join me in filling out your ballot and making sure your voice is heard with a vote for Melinda Reed!

Kali Wicks

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0