Many reasons to support Kathleen Williams for Congress

I am proud to stand up for Kathleen Williams for Congress to represent Montana in Washington. While there are many reasons I support her, her stand on healthcare is especially important today. She will fight for Americans age 55 and older to have the option to buy into Medicare which will lower costs for Medicare. She will protect the Affordable Care Act and its provisions for coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. Her solution for helping reducing the costs of prescription drugs is to allow Medicare to negotiate for prescription drug prices the way Medicaid and the VA can now. She supports fully backing the Children’s Health Insurance Fund (CHIP) and the Community Health Center Funds permanently. She understands the needs of rural communities and will work tirelessly for us. Please give her your support in the primary and in November.