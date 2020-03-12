Many problems a result of state's inaction

How many folks wonder about problems which Montana faces, and just how many of these problems are a result of non-action by the state of Montana?

Mr. Casey Schreiner points out several problems. One problem is the rising cost of health care in Montana. I have experienced this. In Montana, in many communities there is only one hospital, which would make this a monopoly. Why are they not placed under a board like the PSC so that their charges can be regulated to some degree? I for one do not like the approach, but if hospitals will not regulate themselves, there is no other choice.

Some 30 years ago I had written to other columns about the problem of overpriced drugs to Americans. The answer was insurance will pay for them here, but not in Africa. Yet then, as now, many do not have insurance, for whatever reason, and few were willing to take up that cause. Maybe its time has come.

Mr. Casey Schreiner wrote about women’s right to choose. Maybe he should be more honest and call it abortion. Just because the U.S. Supreme Court calls it a right, does not make it so.