Many Montanans are worried about Ukraine

A question for Congressman Rosendale whose news release on Ukraine said Montanans are much more concerned about the illegal immigrants coming in to the United States than the invasion of an Eastern European country halfway around the world. Not all Montanans are more concerned about people so yearning to be free that they individually cross borders in search of democracy and freedom from bullying. There’s no comparison to government-armed invaders trying to eradicate a democratically elected government on behalf of one man’s ego. Many Montanans are worried about the Ukraine invasion with its broad and deep geopolitical – and economic – implications, no matter how far away it is. Your insular reaction is so far beneath what Montanans deserve in an elected official. Sens. Tester and Daines responded in high-minded ways by addressing the real issue. You, Rep. Rosendale, tried to divert attention and gave a worm’s eye view - if worms had eyes.

Pat Murdo

Helena

