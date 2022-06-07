 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Many energy solutions to explore

We learned that the PSC is concerned about energy shortages in Montana’s future. I hope these concerns will be widely publicized. Given a chance to plan and eliminate wasteful use of energy, I believe Montanans will step up. Personal solutions can relieve short-term energy shortages. Energy consumers can talk with co-workers and family members to reduce energy use in businesses and homes. Plans can be developed to turn off high energy appliances or trade them in for energy-efficient ones. The use of energy “hogs” can be limited to a time when more energy is available.

The PSC should publish suggestions on how citizens can best conserve energy or actually develop short term energy sources. Montanans will step up to the challenge.

Some homeowners are installing solar and might be willing to add a solar panel to recharge the grid now and later provide expanded use to their home. Other home owners might like an old-fashioned windmill. Irrigation companies could consider small scale water-powered generators at their drop structures. Institutions could consider micro-nuclear reactors to maintain continuous power supply for their vital functions. There are many solutions to explore.

Carole Mackin,

Helena

