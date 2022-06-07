Many energy solutions to explore

We learned that the PSC is concerned about energy shortages in Montana’s future. I hope these concerns will be widely publicized. Given a chance to plan and eliminate wasteful use of energy, I believe Montanans will step up. Personal solutions can relieve short-term energy shortages. Energy consumers can talk with co-workers and family members to reduce energy use in businesses and homes. Plans can be developed to turn off high energy appliances or trade them in for energy-efficient ones. The use of energy “hogs” can be limited to a time when more energy is available.