The House released a draft bill which would slash the Amtrak budget by 76%.

Passenger rail is essential to so many people — now is not the time to reduce funding and force Amtrak to make cuts to service that so many depend on to get to work or to visit family and friends, to make medical appointments, or travel to larger cities for shopping.

Twenty counties in southern Montana are actively working to reestablish Amtrak passenger service across Montana. The Federal Railroad Administration is currently holding its second round of workshops to continue to develop this project to allow for new service to more places in Montana and beyond, yet at the same time this bill would not allow Amtrak to provide the operations and maintenance that will be needed to make these new routes possible.

Montanans deserve more transportation options than a spotty and unreliable bus service, limited airline service to fly from one Montana city to another, or the family car when many Montanans subsist with a single family car or a vehicle which is not fit for highway travel.

Write your congressional delegation, urge them to kill this bill.

Paul Pacini,

Helena