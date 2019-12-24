Standard transmissions, commonly called manuals, are dying out in production cars all around the world and they are rare to see anymore. A lot of people won’t experience it because most car brands aren’t releasing them in their new production cars. More cars should have a standard transmission because it prevents distracted driving.
Distracted driving is very dangerous and causes many injuries and even death in the United States. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that “approximately nine people are killed and more than 1,000 injured in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver.” Driving a manual may take more thought to drive and get used to but it is very difficult to drive distracted. For example, texting and eating are very difficult while driving a manual transmission because driving a manual requires both hands at all times.
In conclusion, cars coming equipped with a standard transmission should be produced more because they prevent distracted driving. Cars are important in everyday life and they come in all different models, engines and sizes. Safety is a top priority in everyday life and bringing manual transmissions back to normal production would benefit everyone.
Cameron Flinders
Helena
