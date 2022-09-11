 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Making our county greener

I think people should install green roofs in Lewis and Clark County. Green roofs are flat roofs made of or covered in plants.

Libraries and schools would be good for green roofs because they have flat roofs. Green roofs collect water to help prevent flooding and they make oxygen, which we breathe.

Green roofs are also good for helping animals and bugs. Some examples are birds, bees, butterflies, bats, and other pollinators. Green roofs also keep the buildings warm in winter and cool in summer. Green roofs will benefit our community.

Lillian, age 9,

Helena

