Make the right choice in November

Watching the Jan. 6 hearings has become surreal. Trump staffers of all stripes now condemn him while the most they did on that fateful day was timidly ask him to call it off. With any other criminal caught in the act, one calls law enforcement immediately.

Where were Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale during this debacle? Encouraging their colleagues to negate the election.

Whatever DOJ does regarding indictments and the like, I continue to believe that the most appropriate punishment is in the voting booths.

Our senator in Bozeman and our representative masquerading as a rancher in eastern Montana deserve your opprobrium when you fill out your ballots.

It's beyond high time for Montana to show herself as the intelligent, compassionate place that created a refuge for the exercise of thoughtful speech and the enjoyment of civil liberties.

Montana can return to being an exemplar of balance, tolerance and rational political action.

Or it can descend into the madness of glaring untruth.

I think the choice in November here is not only clear. It's imperative.

Randy Dix,

Helena