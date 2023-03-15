I agree with state Sen. Bogner (IR guest view March 10) that it’s not a good idea for the IRS to be preparing individual tax returns.

But I respectfully disagree with his reasons.

He thinks that such a system would give the IRS access to more of my personal information. Well, just exactly what private information of mine required to file an income tax return does the IRS not already have?

I think that Sen. Kenneth Bogner has fallen prey to the Republican Party mantra that the IRS is just plain bad.

If Congress would 1) properly fund the IRS to allow it to hire good people and buy good equipment and 2) quit trying to implement social policy through the Internal Revenue Code (thereby making it overly complicated) the IRS would be able to properly and efficiently collect the funds necessary to run the government.

Then the people who need to pay the taxes would be able to do their own tax returns easily and wouldn’t need help.

As an aside — if the tax system was less complicated and more fair (I know — very subjective) then maybe more people would actually pay their fair share, and my fair share wouldn’t be so much!

Tom Rygg,

Helena