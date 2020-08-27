 Skip to main content
Make sure your vote counts
Make sure your vote counts

It’s not too early to make sure your voice will be heard in the November election. Whatever your positions on the issues of the day, the best way to influence the direction of your county, state and nation comes down to one thing. Vote.

In Montana, that is so easy. Anyone can vote absentee — you do not need an “excuse.” You just need to make arrangements in advance.

The Montana Secretary of State’s website has a “My Voter Page” that walks you through getting registered if necessary and requesting an absentee ballot. Then just be sure to fill out your ballot right away when it arrives and return it. Don’t miss your chance by delaying its return.

I have voted absentee for years and will be doing so again this election. In the meantime I will be looking for candidates with a demonstrated ability to work with people to solve problems, candidates who know how to get things done, candidates who are more interested in serving the public than in serving narrow constituencies or stroking their own ego.

Make sure now that your vote will count in November. Google my voter page Montana today.

Janice Anderson

Boulder

