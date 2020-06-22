Make reasonable decisions on police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frankly, I have to weigh in on this knee-jerking response to defunding our police departments. Reducing law enforcement funding is absolutely the wrong thing to do. Now we hearing police don’t have the correct training, are ethnically profiling people by there color of there skin, and don't have social skills for diverse communities like ours in Helena. I say they are wrong, but I would be open to additional training for reinforcement of the core values of our community.

This will require resources to accomplish initial training and further ongoing annual training for our law enforcement departments. Defunding them doesn't help anyone in our community.

Reducing or eliminating law enforcement frankly, is just plain wrong. I appreciate our law enforcement officers in our city, county and state. With all this negative talk of our fine law enforcement officers makes it all that more difficult to recruit and retain our officers for service in our community.

I do believe that the officer that place his knee on George Floyd's neck was wrong, and he will be punished accordingly for his actions. We all need to let this settle down and make reasonable decisions moving forward.

Sen. Terry Gauthier

Helena

Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1