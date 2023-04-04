Country Club Road continues to deteriorate and endanger the lives of those who use the road for work, business, school and other activities.

Since this is the main road out of Fort Harrison, Lewis and Clark County was required to do a Joint Land Use Study by the military before any work could be done.

A study was completed in 2014 and updated in 2017. In 2021, L&C County was informed by the Defense Department that Country Club Road needed to be designated as a Defense Access Road before the military could do anything further. In 2022, the county was informed of the DAR designation for Country Club Road.

In March, 2023, Fort Harrison officials met with county personnel at the request of the county and suggested that the county conduct an engineering study for a critical transportation route.

The county submitted a federal funding request for the engineering study in the amount of $750,000 with the support of Sen. Tester’s office and Sen. Daines’ office. If funded, the study could take a couple of years to complete.

Lewis and Clark County has jumped through one hoop after another to fix the damn road.

We know what the problem is. We don’t need another study.

My wife and I desired to be good neighbors by supporting the Fort Harrison Rural Growth Area Zone Regulations when they were proposed.

Fort Harrison, please be a good neighbor and make fixing Country Club Road a priority as Lewis and Clark County has done.

Roger Ala,

Helena