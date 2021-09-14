 Skip to main content
Make expanded Child Tax Credit permanent
On July 15th, families across Montana started receiving up to $300 per child in monthly payments thanks to the newly expanded Child Tax Credit.

The Child Tax Credit’s impact on me, my husband, and our two children can’t be overstated. Like so many small business owners, our families' income felt less stable last year.

Our children’s lives were upended by COVID-19. We have a 2nd grader and a 4th grader. We wanted to protect them from the fears we were experiencing, but it was hard.

For us, the Child Tax Credit means the ability to plan ahead. My husband and I sleep better at night knowing that our kids have their needs met, and we have a little cushion to help cover back-to-school expenses and health care costs.

But unless Congress takes immediate action, this program will expire at the end of the year. My children, and kids across Montana need long-term stability, and we should be investing in their future.

I urge Senators Tester and Daines to make the expansion of the Child Tax Credit permanent and fully refundable, and pass it as part of the Build Back Better plan.

Jeanette Blize

Helena

